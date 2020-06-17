LakewoodAlive To Host Birdtown Picnic To-Go On June 27

LakewoodAlive will host a Birdtown Picnic To-Go on Saturday, June 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Madison Park (south entrance to the park off of Athens Avenue). Sponsored by the City of Lakewood and Joe’s Deli Lakewood, this free community event is an initiative of LakewoodAlive’s Housing Outreach Community Engagement Program.

In an effort to ensure health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the sixth year of our Birdtown Picnic will have a different look. Community members are invited to come pick up a to-go meal consisting of complimentary hot dogs, hamburgers or veggie burgers, chips, applesauce and a drink.

200 meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Drive-thru and walk-up guests will both be accepted. Masks are strongly encouraged.

“We are pleased to be able to offer our Birdtown Picnic To-Go as a way to safely support residents in one of our city’s beloved neighborhoods,” said Allison Urbanek, LakewoodAlive’s Housing & Internal Operations Director. “The Historic Birdtown Neighborhood has long been a point of emphasis for our programming, and this initiative is yet another example of how we are committed to our ongoing mission to foster and sustain vibrant neighborhoods here in Lakewood.”

Birdtown, a proud, working-class Lakewood neighborhood, is steeped in history and dates to the late 19th century. The name is believed to have been derived from the various streets within the neighborhood named after indigenous bird species.

Through community outreach and engagement initiatives aimed at residents in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods, LakewoodAlive’s Housing Outreach Community Engagement Program seeks to cultivate a heightened sense of pride and ownership. To learn more regarding this program, contact LakewoodAlive at 216-521-0655 or visit LakewoodAlive.org/HousingOutreach.