Lakewood Young Poets David Balshen, Sabrina Syed And Dhyani Nautiyal Published In Creative Communication Contest

Birchwood would like to congratulate the many winners who wrote creative and touching poems for the Creative Communication contest. The contest accepts submissions from students in Kindergarten through ninth grade and winning entries are published in an annual anthology.

Writing teacher, Ms. Joanna West, described their long journey saying, “The students have written dozens of poems this year. Their continued practice throughout the year in writing creative poetry paid off! We were excited to hear of their well-deserved winning results.” Congratulations to all our winners:

Third Grade

Caleb Alicea (Cleveland), Joseph Brown (Breckville), Samuel Chen (Cleveland), Chrysanthi Constantinou (Westlake), Danyaal Khan (Brooklyn), Andrew Khawam (Rocky River), Mira Patel (Middleburg Heights), Charles Ridgeway (Rocky River), Neeraj Saravanan (Westlake), Evelyn Zoller (Cleveland)

Fourth Grade

Nikolas Alicea (Cleveland), David Balshen (Lakewood), Saanvi Chari (Avon), Zain Daoud (Avon Lake), Ayah Dinary (Westlake), Aislinn Joyce (Cleveland), Shivam Mahajan (Parma Heights), Kyle Mahoney (Lodi), Mei-Li Mann (Cleveland), Julia McClenin (Cleveland), Maliha Nadkarni (Avon), Sammy Nemr (Westlake), Zoe Payton (Cleveland), Leen Salem (Westlake), Daniel Shumway (Cleveland), Melanie Statsevych (Strongsville), Joshua Thomas (Westlake), Kyle Vaziri (Westlake), Nikhil Yalavarthy (Solon)

Fifth Grade

Theodore Alten (Avon Lake), Carrine Armstrong (Bedford), Ishika Chand (Avon), Charles Debelak (Cleveland), Jacob Gao (Westlake), Joshua Gordon (Bay Village), Ayat Jaffar (Avon), Maya Katz (Cleveland), Ashton Khoury (Brecksville), Isabella Kufner (Middleburg Heights), Gage Kufner (Middleburg Heights), Caroline Maline (Cleveland), Johnny Mulloy (Westlake), Manya Raina (Brecksville), Jack Ridgeway (Rocky River), Yara Salam (Avon), Haadeya Salman (Seven Hills), Jonathan Samulak (Cleveland), Sabrina Syed (Lakewood), Eric Velez (Cleveland)

Sixth Grade

Arsheya Ahuja (Broadview Heights), Zev Balanson (Cleveland), Fiona Boyd (Cleveland), Jasmine Chen (Westlake), Angela D'Souza (Rocky River), Madeleine Debelak (Cleveland), Mariana Del Rio (Strongsville), Omar Elbadawy (Avon), Brooke Gemechu (Avon), Jordan Gordon (Bay Village), Bilaal Khan (Brooklyn), Eashan Kosaraju (Solon), Aanya Lakireddy (Strongsville), Siya Lakireddy (Strongsville), Calvin Lei (Cleveland), Katherine Leonardi (Westlake), Adharsh Narendrakumar (Westlake), Su-Kyi Ng (North Ridgeville), Areesha Nouman (Westlake), Akhil Peruri (North Royalton), Audrey Ronayne (Cleveland), Nicolas Shang (Cleveland)

Seventh Grade

Zechary Cao (Cleveland), Cadence Guo (Broadview Heights), Jennifer Song (Cleveland), Ryan Vaziri (Westlake)

Eighth Grade

Dhyani Nautiyal (Lakewood), Serena Nouraldin (Westlake), Lucy Ye (Westlake)

Birchwood School of Hawken is a private, coeducational school in Cleveland, Ohio. Founded in 1984, Birchwood serves students in kindergarten through grade 8. Birchwood's mission is to equip children to lead a life of becoming – growing, thriving and flourishing – through the development of intellect and character.

birchwoodschool.org