Keep Lakewood Beautiful - Beautiful Home Awards

Each year, Keep Lakewood Beautiful (KLB) sponsors a Beautiful Home Awards program to honor exceptional gardens (annuals, perennials, shrubbery, vegetables. herbs, no limits) in our neighborhoods. We are currently accepting nominations for the 2020 awards. Do you know of an especially nice house and yard/garden in your neighborhood? Please consider nominating that home.

The only requirements are that the home is in Lakewood and the nomination is submitted by July 31. You can nominate a home through the Keep Lakewood Beautiful webpage on the city website (onelakewood.com). You may also call the office of the mayor (216-529-6600) with your nomination. You will need to provide your name and contact information and the address of the nominated home.

Besides the nomination form, onelakewood.com/keep-lakewood-beautiful/ has more information on the Beautiful Home Awards program and pictures of past winners. KLB is an all-volunteer organization; we are always open to new ideas and members. General information on KLB can also be found on our web page. Thank you.