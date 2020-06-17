Community West Foundation Grants $1,000 to Meal Delivery Effort in Rocky River

[Westlake, Ohio] – Community West Foundation issued a $1,000 grant to support the meal delivery effort being organized by the staff and senior residents at Harbor Court in Rocky River. Earlier this month the group made headlines when they delivered home cooked meals to people in need. “People are surprised to see that our senior residents, many of whom are in their 80’s and 90’s, are stepping up to help deliver these meals,” commented Cydney Bare, Executive Director at Harbor Court.

Community West Foundation is dedicated to supporting organizations that provide the basic needs of food, clothing, shelter, and medical care in the western Cleveland area. “When I read about their outreach efforts, I knew we had to do something to support them. Food security is a concern for many families during this tough time,” said Marty Uhle, President and CEO.

The Harbor Court, is an Assisted Living and Memory Care services Community. Offering attentive service and professional staff available 24 hours a day, Harbor Court provides a continuum of care that allows residents to “age in place” with a full spectrum of services and care.

Rocky River Mayor, Pamela Bobst, sits on the Board of Directors at Community West Foundation and was proud to see the two community resources partnering on this effort. “I’m delighted to see the intersection of volunteerism and philanthropy,” she said. “Both of these organizations are assets to our community.”

The mission of Community West Foundation is to advance the health and well being of our community. The staff and Board of Directors are guided by the words in Matthew 25:35-40: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me… Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

For more information, contact Community West Foundation at 440-360-7370 or visit communitywestfoundation.org