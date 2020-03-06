Starr Gazer

JUNE

Aries: Embrace your sensitivity this month Ram, with Mars, your ruling planet still in Pisces, scale down those combative energies of yours & help out your fellow Lakewoodites.

Taurus: The Bull has been a bit stubborn about coming out of its pen, good thing most people aren’t wearing red masks, or donning superman capes, go ahead & show some love instead.

Gemini: The Sun & Venus are joined in the Twins backyard, spread the gratitude, & watch the ripple effect spread through your neighborhood like Mr. Rogers, double your blessings.

Cancer: Mercury is in the Crab’s beach house, & goes Retrograde on the 18th, it’s time to accept yourself, pincers & all, then toward the latter end of June look in the self-reflection mirror.

Leo: The Lion spread so much kindness in that Jungle last month, it’s time to reap the benefits, your creativity is sky high, manifest whatever pleases you Lion/Lioness, then roar.

Virgo: You’re still working on that compassion muscle of yours, the peace you seek comes from the peace you create, practice finding one thing you like about everything in your day.

Libra: You’re usually the quiet one in the corner, it’s time to make some waves, show the world you know how to shake it up, you might just surprise everyone, including you.

Scorpio: The Universe is trying to send an important message to you, put your stinger away, put your fears back in your cave, & for now listening with your heart leads to intimacy.

Sagittarius: The Centaur is having a challenging time with Jupiter Retrograde in Capricorn, you’re feeling the push-pull effect way too much, yes-no, yes-no…just decide.

Capricorn: It’s time for the Goat to speak his mind, let the truth be known with integrity, are you afraid to rock the boat? Honesty is the best policy is not just a cliché’, speak the truth.

Aquarian: Reconsider your commitments, did you pile that plate of yours to the sky, it’s time to scale down, what is truly a priority & what is you just didn’t want to say no?

Pisces: The loaves & fishes have multiplied in that huge lake of yours, your boat runneth over, gratitude abounds, with Mars still in Pisces, you’re sprinkling that energy all around.

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com