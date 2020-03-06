Registration Now Open For Virtual Meltdown 5K, 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk

Ready, set, go! Registration is now open for the inaugural Virtual Meltdown 5K and Virtual 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk taking place July 15 to July 31.

In an effort to ensure health and safety for our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, these popular centerpieces of LakewoodAlive’s Lakewood Summer Meltdown sponsored by Melt Bar and Grilled will be orchestrated as virtual races this year, offering participants the opportunity to continue this long-held Lakewood summer tradition.

The Virtual Meltdown 5K serves as a fundraiser for LakewoodAlive. Lace up your running shoes and complete the race at your convenience anytime between July 15 and July 31. Participants can opt to conquer the actual Meltdown 5K course, or complete the race in another fashion of your choosing, such as by running through your neighborhood or using a treadmill.

In addition to supporting LakewoodAlive, your participation in the Virtual Meltdown 5K comes with the following perks:

A special edition Virtual Meltdown 5K commemorative t-shirt

Prizes for top finishers in each age category

A voucher for a “buy one, get one free” beer token offer redeemable at the Beer Garden during the 2021 Lakewood Summer Meltdown (age 21+)

Race participants are encouraged to share their pride by posting a race-day selfie on Facebook and Instagram using hashtag #VirtualMeltdown5K for a chance to be featured on LakewoodAlive’s social pages.

For those Meltdown fans, young and old, interested in a more relaxed exercise experience, the 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk is priced right at $12 per participant and intended for anyone to enjoy.

Visit LakewoodAlive.org/Meltdown to secure your registration for either or both virtual races and start training today.