PTA Awards Include Teacher Of The Year, Mrs. Rudy

The Lakewood Council of PTAs handed out its annual awards in a virtual presentation that included the award for the District Educator of the Year and scholarships to four seniors.



Teacher of the Year Award was given to Garfield Middle School art teacher Leah Roudebush. Mrs. Rudy, as she is known, began the Garfield Holiday Open House to provide holiday decor, toys, and clothes for families in the community. She is an inspiration and mentor to many and strives to help students meet their full potential.



The other PTA Educator of the Year honorees for their respective school buildings were also recognized: Lisa Blasko, Harding Middle School; Megan Coe, Lincoln Elementary School; Cindy Vullo, Roosevelt Elementary School; Jennifer Frank, Horace Mann Elementary; and Tracy Somoles, Grant Elementary School.



The PTA Council also honored the overall success of four seniors. Earning $1,000 scholarships each this year were Emma Hirsch, Mayfeh Mahmoud, Olivia Vuyancih, and Sydney Wilhelmy.



The Helping Hand award goes to a staff member in the school buildings other than a teacher who goes above and beyond in helping students and staff. Harrison PTA member and volunteer Pat Maille, who has helped tutor students in reading and math and created a sign language club, is the Helping Hands winner.



The President’s Award went to Garfield PTSA member Kristen Moran for her work in outreach and engagement. Congratulations to all the honorees!