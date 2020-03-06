Lakewood Public Library Planning For A Safe Reopening

Since closing to the public in March, Lakewood Public Library staff have been maintaining phone and online reference, as well as closely monitoring and planning for the library’s eventual reopening. While a date to reopen the Library buildings has not been determined, a number of safety measures have been established and the Library is fully prepared to serve the community safely.

On May 4th, the Library resumed drive-up window service at Main Library, and started curbside service at Madison Branch, so that patrons could begin borrowing library materials again. In order to safely circulate items, library staff have their temperature checked daily, wear masks and gloves, and maintain a rigorous cleaning schedule. The Library asks that patrons return all items in the exterior book returns, so that the items can be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in and put back into circulation, in accordance with a study conducted by the Institute of Library and Museum Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Library is also adhering to University Hospitals’ Healthy Restart Playbook, the Cleveland Clinic’s Getting Back to Work Safely and the State’s Responsible RestartOhio guidelines.

When the Library reopens to the public, face coverings will be required for all patrons and staff. The Library installed cashier guards at all public service desks, reconfigured seating to allow for social distancing and also placed hand sanitizer throughout the Library. Work stations and public areas are regularly cleaned and disinfected. Public computers will not be available to patrons when the Library first reopens, and when they are made available, patrons will be limited to one hour a day.

As the Library continues to prepare for a safe reopening, patrons can call and email reference questions and library item requests Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and place holds requests online. Patrons can also register for library cards via email at contact@lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or by phone at (216)226-8275, ext. 130 or at (216)228-7428 during library hours. Summer Reading Club, “Imagine Your Story” is also being offered this summer. Children from birth through 12th grade can register online or in person at the south entrance at the Main Library from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and at Madison Branch’s front door from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Check back to the Lakewood Observer, lakewoodpubliclibrary.org, as well as the Library’s Facebook and Twitter pages for updates.