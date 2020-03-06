Lakewood Kiwanis Club Awards $100,000 In Scholarships To 10 Students.

Lakewood Kiwanis Scholarship Foundation is proud to announce our 2020 recipients for this year’s graduating seniors. The following 10 graduates are being awarded $10,000 over the next 4 years in $2500 increments for their academic, citizenship and leadership abilities.

This scholarship fund is funded through the efforts of The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood. The Lakewood Pizza Bake-off and Annual Scarecrow Festival are just two of our major fundraisers.

Congratulations.. Nate A. White, Lakewood H.S., Sydney Wilhelmy, Lakewood H.S., Annie P. Gallagher, St. Joseph Academy, Olivia G. Vuyanich, Lakewood H.S., Audrey Stahl, Lakewood H.S., Emma P. Hisch, Lakewood H.S., Mollie P. Gallagher, St. Joseph Academy, Sean P. Mahoney Lakewood H.S., Cameron Levis, Lakewood H.S., and Emily McIntire, Lakewood H.S.

The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood is the leading service organization in Lakewood and this year we are celebrating our 100 year anniversary. Along with our scholarships, we also support Lakewood High Key Club, Harding Builders Club, K Kids Club’s at Grant, Horace Mann, and Family Life B&A Care at Harrison and Emerson. #KidsNeedKiwanis