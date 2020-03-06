Lakewood Expands Outdoor Dining Facilities

On May 7, Governor DeWine announced that restaurants may resume outdoor dining service on May 15, 2020 and indoor dining service on May 21, 2020. The City of Lakewood is taking active steps to support the hospitality industry in Lakewood while protecting the residential community and public health and safety for all. The City will continue to follow all recommended protocols and guidance and comply with all orders and restrictions from public health leaders at the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

Mayor Meghan George said, “My administration is working together with City Council, the Planning Commission, and the restaurant operators, to move swiftly and enable businesses to emerge from this economic crisis. These modifications are a step in the right direction. We will continue to review other avenues to support our business community throughout this pandemic.”

The expansion of outdoor dining facilities into parking lots and the public right-of-way will enable restaurants to provide dining services in a safe and responsible manner for the community.

Expansions can be made under the following conditions:

The outdoor dining facility shall not be available for use after 10:00 pm, but Planning Commission can set an earlier closing time for the outdoor dining facility based upon the unique aspects of each application.

Indoor dining may serve up to the smaller of 50% seating capacity or 30 seats. (Planning Commission may expand the maximum on a case-by-case basis, considering parking requirements, residential impact, safety, compliance with the Community Vision, etc.)

The application fee for a temporary conditional use outdoor dining permit will be waived.

Outdoor dining facilities shall require a barrier where it is located within a parking lot, within the parking area located in the public right of way, or where alcohol is served.

If an establishment is not serving alcohol, lower insurance requirements may be available.

No entertainment or speakers will be permitted in outdoor dining areas.

On May 7, Governor DeWine announced that restaurants may resume outdoor dining service on May 15, 2020 and indoor dining service on May 21, 2020. The City of Lakewood is taking active steps to support the hospitality industry in Lakewood while protecting the residential community and public health and safety for all. The City will continue to follow all recommended protocols and guidance and comply with all orders and restrictions from public health leaders at the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

Mayor Meghan George said, “My administration is working together with City Council, the Planning Commission, and the restaurant operators, to move swiftly and enable businesses to emerge from this economic crisis. These modifications are a step in the right direction. We will continue to review other avenues to support our business community throughout this pandemic.”

The expansion of outdoor dining facilities into parking lots and the public right-of-way will enable restaurants to provide dining services in a safe and responsible manner for the community.

On May 7, Governor DeWine announced that restaurants may resume outdoor dining service on May 15, 2020 and indoor dining service on May 21, 2020. The City of Lakewood is taking active steps to support the hospitality industry in Lakewood while protecting the residential community and public health and safety for all. The City will continue to follow all recommended protocols and guidance and comply with all orders and restrictions from public health leaders at the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

Mayor Meghan George said, “My administration is working together with City Council, the Planning Commission, and the restaurant operators, to move swiftly and enable businesses to emerge from this economic crisis. These modifications are a step in the right direction. We will continue to review other avenues to support our business community throughout this pandemic.”

The expansion of outdoor dining facilities into parking lots and the public right-of-way will enable restaurants to provide dining services in a safe and responsible manner for the community.