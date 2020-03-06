Don't Be Left Behind! Sign Up To Stay In Touch

The Lakewood Girls Soccer Team is a program on the rise. As a coach during the COVID 19 pandemic, I'm very concerned that the incoming freshmen may not get all of the information they need and someone may fall between the cracks. I want to make an appeal to parents and players to get in touch with me if you are an 8th Grader (rising Freshman) thinking about playing soccer in High School. The team usually has Captain's Practices soon after school lets out for the summer. I am talking to the Captains, the Athletic Director and reading OHSAA guidance for how best to do that and when we can start. In the mean time, the team is doing physical and training challenges each week to stay in shape and stay sharp.



LHS Girls Soccer finished the season at 7-7-4 in a very tough Southwest Conference last year. We are moving (along with the rest of the school to the Great Lakes Conference (GLC) this Fall. This should make the team a little more competitive in conference play, increase friendly rivalries with our closest border cities and towns including Rocky River and Fairview and cut down on travel a bit. The GLC is still very competitive with perennial powerhouses Rocky River, Bay Village and Buckeye. We look forward to this new challenge.



You'll also be joining the smartest team in town. The Girls Soccer Team had the highest team GPA in Fall Sports in 2019. All of our team captains were on the LHS National Honor Society last year and this year. And 2020 grad Emma Hirsch recently passed the Presidency of the LHS NHS to returning Captain Aubree Nagel. You couldn't be joining up with a better group of role models. If you have a daughter interested in trying soccer either as a player who already loves the game or as an athlete interested in trying the game for the first time, please get your information to me, Coach Ted Nagel. You can contact me at TJNagel84@gmail.com or comment on the Facebook pages for "Lakewood Girls Soccer" or "Lakewood High School Girls Soccer." We are training already! Don't miss the opportunity to keep up with the team. Official tryouts are currently scheduled for August 1st. I look forward to meeting some new, dedicated soccer players. For you younger girls, get out there and join up with the Lakewood Soccer Association or the Lakewood United Football Club. The best way to make the team in the future is to join a team now! Check them out online or at the Lakewood Recreation Department.

Ted Nagel is the Lakewood High School Girls Varsity Soccer Coach.