Sweet Designs Chocolatier In Lakewood Offers Window Shopping Option

“We are excited to launch Sweet Designs Window Shopping with the installation of our full menu in our storefront windows, says Ines Rehner, founder and owner.“ In addition to our online shipping and curbside pickup, we can now serve customers at a safe distance, right from our front door. You simply make your selections outside, and we will prepare them and bring them right to you.”



“While we’re aware of Ohio’s small business reopening dates per Governor DeWine, we have decided to take a more conservative approach,” adds Rehner.



In addition to this new service, Rehner says Sweet Designs will treat customers with free (individually packaged) samples for all walk-up and curbside pick-up orders and will strive to give customers the Sweet Designs experience they have come to know and love.



“For over 25 years, we have been delighted to serve our customers and meet all of their chocolate needs, Rehner adds. “In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, our mission has not changed.”

Sweet Designs Chocolatier (16100 Detroit Avenue Lakewood, OH, 44107; www.sweetdesigns.com) creates handmade gourmet chocolate confections for those who appreciate the fine art of chocolate making. Creamy truffles, salted caramels, organic and vegan chocolates and much more, and they are all made on-site by Sweet Designs’ chocolatiers.

Carly Moran is the General Manager of Sweet Designs Chocolatier in Lakewood.





