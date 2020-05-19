Students Earn Top Awards In Beck/Rotary Contest

Lakewood High students were the top award-winners in the 75th annual Rotary Club of Lakewood & Rocky River Speech, Music, and Visual Arts Contests sponsored by Beck Center for the Arts. Lakewood students Audrey Warren (far left) was awarded first place in the Visual Arts category and Katie Spilsbury earned the top spot in the Speech contest, in which LHS students captured the top five places.



Contest participants are students from the five Lakewood and Rocky River high schools including Lakewood High School, Lutheran High School West, Magnificat High School, Rocky River High School, and St. Edward High School. In Visual Arts, awards are given for first through third place and then Honorable Mentions are awarded at the judges' discretion for the music and visual arts categories. The speech contestants earned first through fifth places. The place winners were all awarded cash prizes of varying amounts.



The music portion of the contest was unfortunately canceled due to the stay-at-home order. The Speech contest was based on judging from the preliminary round, which took place before the order.



In addition to Audrey and Katie's top awards, the following students also earned recognition:



Mohammed Manaa, 2nd place, Speech

Kate Healy, 3rd place, Speech

Jennifer Ngo, 3rd place, Visual Arts

Sara Jarecke, 4th place, Speech

Madelyn Tumbleson, 5th place, Speech

Sara Corbin, Honorable Mention, Visual Arts



Congratulations to all the talented students and their teachers!