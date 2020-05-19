One Million Acts Of Kindness Duo Stops By To Thank Hospice Staff

Lakewood resident Bob Votruba and his dog Bogart are on a mission to spread joy throughout the area through their organization, One Million Acts of Kindness. Recently, they visited David Simpson Hospice House and Hospice of the Western Reserve Headquarters to thank staff for providing compassionate care during the COVID-19 crisis in our community.

Votruba began the organization with the personal goal of performing one million acts of kindness during his lifetime. “A goal for each person to individually perform one million acts of kindness in their life – can you imagine a greater goal for one's life?” he posits on the organization’s website. “It is a constant mind-set of kindness every day of your life for the next fifty-five years. Doing for others and kindness in your heart for everyone. It is my wish that you will dedicate your life to a charity... finding the passion in your heart for something or someone in need.”

A big “thank you” to Bob and Bogart for lifting spirits and brightening everyone’s day! You can follow Bob’s and Bogart’s travels and their many acts of kindness on Facebook.