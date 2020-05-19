LakewoodAlive To Host “Knowing Your Home: Universal Design” Virtual Workshop On June 11

There’s a growing movement within our society toward realizing better universal design in our homes, and now is your chance to learn more about this quality of life concept.

LakewoodAlive will host Knowing Your Home: Universal Design on Thursday, June 11, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. as a virtual workshop. The seventh workshop of 2020 for this popular home maintenance educational series will cover how to incorporate the seven principles of universal design into your home.

Led by our friends at Maximum Accessible Housing of Ohio, this unique workshop will offer clear examples of features you can add and improvements you can make to increase the accessibility and safety of your home so that people of all ages can enjoy it.

Universal design is the design of products and environments to be usable by all people, to the greatest extent possible, without the need for adaptation or specialized design. Because of universal design, people in all stages of life can all enjoy the same home, and that home will be there for all its inhabitants even when their needs change.

To reserve your free spot for our “Knowing Your Home: Universal Design” virtual workshop, visit LakewoodAlive.org/UniversalDesign or call 216-521-0655.

Now in its seventh year, LakewoodAlive’s “Knowing Your Home” series draws hundreds of attendees annually. Visit LakewoodAlive.org/KnowingYourHome to learn more. Our workshop series is generously supported by: City of Lakewood, Cleveland Lumber Company and First Federal Lakewood.

In lieu of charging for these events, we are asking participants to consider making a donation to LakewoodAlive or Lakewood Community Services Center. We appreciate your support.