Lakewood Summer Meltdown Rescheduled For August 8

In an effort to ensure health and safety for members of our community, LakewoodAlive announces the rescheduling of Lakewood Summer Meltdown 2020 for Saturday, August 8, from 4 to 10 p.m. in Downtown Lakewood.

Sponsored by Melt Bar and Grilled, the Summer Meltdown represents one of the region’s most anticipated street parties. Now in its 11th year, this annual celebration of our city’s vibrancy draws attendees from across Northeast Ohio to the heart of Lakewood each summer, and typically takes place the second Saturday of July.

When the Summer Meltdown returns on August 8, this “something for everyone” festival will still offer a variety of family-friendly recreation and celebration opportunities. However, this free community event will likely look significantly different from past Summer Meltdowns as LakewoodAlive takes special precautions to ensure health and safety in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. LakewoodAlive will follow all directives from the Ohio Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization as we prepare for the Summer Meltdown.

“Ultimately, ensuring the well-being of everyone involved in the Summer Meltdown – attendees, volunteers, vendors and staff – is our foremost concern,” said Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive. “We are pleased to be able to reschedule the Summer Meltdown for August 8, and are appreciative of our partners at the City of Lakewood for helping to make this new date possible.”

More details regarding Lakewood Summer Meltdown 2020 – including vendor opportunities and the schedule of events – will be unveiled in the coming weeks. For ongoing updates, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/Meltdown.

The Lakewood Summer Meltdown is generously supported by the following sponsors:

Title Sponsor:

Melt Bar and Grilled

Gold Medal and Beer Garden Sponsor:

First Federal Lakewood

Gold Medal Sponsor:

City of Lakewood

Silver Medal Sponsor:

Peace Racing

Bronze Medal Sponsors:

Great Day Improvements

Lakewood Public Library – Madison Branch