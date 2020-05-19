Lakewood Residents Earn Medical Degrees

Two Lakewood residents were among the students who received doctor of osteopathic medicine (D.O.) degrees from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine at the college’s April 18 degree conferral.

Anya E. Hurley is the child of Keith and Nora Hurley of Lakewood. In 2013 Dr. Hurley earned a B.S. in pre-medicine from Lake Erie College, and is a 2009 graduate of Lakewood High School. After graduation, Dr. Hurley will begin a residency in internal medicine at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, Va.

Jiewen Li is the child of Yunyan Lin and YanFang Li of Cleveland. In 2015 Dr. Li earned a bachelor's degree in health and rehabilitation sciences from The Ohio State University, and is a 2011 graduate of Lakewood High School. After graduation, Dr. Li will begin a Internship in diagnostic radiology at Summa Health in Akron, followed by a residency at the University of Cincinnati.

The 2020 graduating class was the 41st to graduate from the Heritage College, which was created by the Ohio Legislature in 1975, and is the only institution in the state accredited to educate osteopathic physicians.

The Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine is a leader in training dedicated primary care physicians who are prepared to address the most pervasive medical needs in the state and the nation. Approximately 50 percent of Heritage College alumni practice in primary care and nearly 60 percent practice in Ohio.