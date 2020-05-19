Imagine Your Story: Lakewood Public Library Summer Reading Club 2020

Monday, May 25, 2020 to Monday, August 10, 2020

Do you need a break from your everyday life? Then Imagine Your Story during the Lakewood Public Library’s summer reading challenge. Choose the books you want to read and go at your own pace while collecting digital badges and/or stickers along the way to help you reach age-appropriate assigned goals. Read or listen to thirty books if you are a child up to entering kindergarten; read twenty minutes per day for a total of ten hours if you are a student entering kindergarten through fifth grade; read thirty hours if you are a student entering sixth through twelfth grade. A special reward awaits those who complete their age-appropriate goals by Monday, August 10, 2020.

Register online starting Monday, May 25, 2020 at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org.