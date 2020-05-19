Harding Students' Work Honored

Several sixth graders from Kevin Spooner's class at Harding Middle School earned honors recently for their outstanding work.



Six students earned recognition for their position papers as part of the Jr. Model UN Spring Conference, which was held virtually. Conference officials said all the students' work was "really high quality...and they were full of new ideas." The following students and their work were honored with best position paper in their category:



United Nations Environment Program:

The Philippines: Alessio Matera & Ursula Rosen



Human Rights Council:

France: Maya Trempe & Rhea Tabor



World Health Organization:

Spain: Zachary Carnovale & Rian Fetting



Congratulations to these students and their advisers, Kevin Spooner and Donna Tomlin.



Students Ella Clasen and Audrey McNulty both had their poetry selected to be published by Creative Communications in a hard-bound anthology of students' poetry from across the nation. Creative Communications has helped to inspire and encourage student writers with their national writing contests for over 20 years.



The selected poems:



Where I'm From

By Ella Clasen

I am from crumbled sketchbooks and broken crayons

I am from the crooked treehouse

That smelled of moss and sawdust

From skits we conducted ourselves

I am from the spicy smell of latkes and fresh apple pie

From Ms. O. saying "Be more specific"

And Mrs. B. starting a quiet game,

Just to complain about the silence

I am from true friends

From Amaiya being her over-enthusiastic self

And Reese keeping her under control

(At least, attempting to)

From Mateo driving everyone insane

And Amelia being...Amelia

I am from soccer games in the yard

And daydreaming in window sills

From playing dreidel and betting gelt

And from afternoons of poker

(No chips, we used pineapple scented

markers and strawberry taffy)

I am from those memories







New School

By Audrey McNulty

Going to a different school

Will not make you blue

It could make you smarter

And make you work harder

Although it might be your first day

You'll still find a way

You will get in sticky situations

And learn new locker combinations

You will play sports

On all new courts

Going to a new school is a choice that is bold

But you never know what your future will hold