Far West Center Mental Health Is Here To Help Lakewood With Changes

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed daily life for everyone living in Lakewood and all over the world. Changes came so quickly and most times without warning. Concerns for our safety, health and the health of our loved ones has added emotional pressures. Stress, worry, anxiety, and depression can overwhelm any of us at any time. It is very important to keep in mind that there is help and mental health services available for residents of Lakewood at Far West Center.

Far West Center, located on the Health Campus of St. John Medical Center, serves residence of western Cuyahoga County. Our agency provides counseling and psychiatry for persons who have or may be at-risk for mental health problems. Far West Center provides expert guidance, treatment, and support to regain well-being and rebuild coping skills for these overwhelming times and also for everyday life. Mental Health Treatment works and is only a phone call away.

We understand that there has been many unexpected changes in employment for citizens of Lakewood. Far West Center is funded by the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County and provides mental health intervention regardless of someone’s ability to pay. Medicaid and insurance coverage is also accepted. Our agency provides mental health assessment, counseling, Psychiatry, medication management, Case Management, The Compeer Friendship Program, and recovery groups. For your health, safety, and convenience most assessments and treatment services can be provided by telehealth. Telehealth is the use of phone or video technology for your health care.

Far West Center services are available to help improve the quality of lives, improve family relationships, and strengthen the community. If you or someone you care about needs help with managing stressors, depression, anxiety, or mental illness please call 440-835-6212, Extension 230. There is no need to wait because Far West Center is open for services and will provide help to rebuild one’s ability to cope.

You can send email inquiries to Far West Center at: intake@farwestcenter.com.

Denise Ayres is a LSW is a recovery program coordinator and Compeer Program Coordinator at Far West Center. Far West Center is a non profit community mental health services agency for adults living in Lakewood and cities in western Cuyahoga County.