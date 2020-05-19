COVID-19 From A Child's Viewpoint

These times have certainly been scary, everything in most of everyone’s lives has been affected. People who get groceries are at risk, people who go to the hospital for a personal need are at risk, everything we do is a risk. Things that you may have taken for granted are now dangerous.

I used to see my grandfather and grandma every Tuesday, but I can’t do that anymore because I could potentially hurt them. Symptoms of this worldwide pandemic can appear 3-13 days after exposure, so I could expose them without knowing what I’m doing. Seeing friends went from a fun task to a scary one, and so did seeing any stranger on the streets. Thoughts like: “Do they have the virus?” or “Should I cross the street?” fly across your head when you see somebody. Holidays like Easter have been changed, schools have been shut down, lots of things that were normal activities, are now non-existent.

The social isolation has taken its toll on many families, and a large number of school children like me. In school, you get to see your friends every day, now you have to call them, or connect with them some other way. Teachers must have meetings online with students, and with fellow teachers, which can be frustrating because it isn’t the same as being together in-person.

Changes have been happening fast, but everyone is so caught up in these changes that sometimes, we forget to adapt.

Being social is part of human nature, and when that is denied, we must find other ways. As I expressed earlier, people are calling and meeting online now.

Personally, I go to peer’s houses and have conversations with them from six or more feet away. This connection isn’t the same as it was, but these connections will be at some point in time.

One thing that you can do to stay busy is creating art as an outlet and expressing your feelings through it. You could also write letters, play instruments, scrapbook, and have a lot of fun in other ways than what you’re used to. You can take this time to meditate and reflect to become a better person, or take online classes to keep busy.

Another way to stay busy is spending time with your family. I have been having family game nights, which is a great way to connect with your family, and have fun. My family is also planning on watching plays that are available online, and we even enjoy cleaning the house!

There has been a change in the community of Lakewood because of this illness, and it isn’t the fact that people wear masks, or stay six feet apart, it’s spreading kindness. People have been so nice in these times, and everyone should be. If you’re reading this, you should know that anybody on the streets will feel better if you smile at them, or say “hi.” People are missing interaction, so if you do these things, it will make them feel less alone, and help everyone realize that we’re all in this situation together, whether we like it or not.

These times may be scary, but it will end eventually, and when it is over, everyone will be celebrating with family and friends, and the world will be strengthened from this experience.

Cole Hammer is in Kevin Spooner's ELA class at Harding Middle School, and wants to become a published author someday.