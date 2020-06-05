The Legal Aid Society Of Cleveland Calls For Pro Bono Help Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland is calling on attorneys, paralegals, law students, and law graduates to use their expertise to support the many people made vulnerable by the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to COVID-19, due to limited resources, Legal Aid had to turn away nearly half of the people who sought help. As the need in the community skyrockets, additional resources are more critical than ever.

Legal Aid remains open and fully operational to represent clients, empower individuals with information and expert guidance, and advocate for justice at the policy level. While all four physical offices are closed, Legal Aid’s entire staff is working from home. Online intake is open 24/7 and phone intake is available during select business hours. Even so, Legal Aid will not be able to meet the needs of a growing client population without pro bono assistance from Northeast Ohio’s legal community.

Due to the pandemic, Legal Aid expects an increase in cases related to debt and bankruptcy, employment law and unemployment compensation, wage theft, housing stability, and domestic violence. Legal professionals can help those struggling with these issues in a variety of ways, at various levels of time commitment. Opportunities include: taking on a case; providing brief advice over the phone, participating in a “virtual” advice clinic, and helping Legal Aid with a project.

Attorneys can register to volunteer at: lasclev.org/volunteer/covid19/. Law students, paralegals, and law graduates can register at: lasclev.org/volunteer/register/. You will be contacted by someone at Legal Aid after your registration. Legal Aid attorneys provide full support for volunteers - including, but not limited to: malpractice insurance, litigation support, mentoring, and training.

If you are in need of civil legal assistance, you can always contact Legal Aid at lasclev.org/contact , or by calling Legal Aid’s toll free number: 888-817-3777.

Together, with your help, we can persevere through these times and extend justice throughout our community.

Danilo Powell-Lima is a Development and Communications Assistant at The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland.