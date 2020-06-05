Thank You, Lakewood Voters

Once again the Lakewood community showed that it values its public school district and the education it provides for our city’s children!

In the April 28 election, the Lakewood City Schools' 4.9 mill operating and permanent improvement levies passed 76.66% to 26.34%, according to unofficial results.

Said Superintendent Mike Barnes: “During this extremely trying time in our community, we are extremely grateful for their support and commitment to keeping our schools strong and stable.”

Plans for the new funds include:

Providing more mental health services and counseling for our students;

Retaining and recruiting high-quality teachers by paying them competitive salaries

Expanding STEM offerings;

Keeping educational technology and other learning materials up-to-date;

Expanding career tech educational opportunities for middle and high school students;

Expanding early childhood programs; and

Keeping all of our buildings, athletic fields, and other assets in good condition.

"This victory would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our

campaign volunteers," Barnes said. "Parents, staff members, students, residents, community leaders,

campaign donors and endorsers all played a big part in reaching out to voters to ensure

they were informed about the importance of this issue, and were educated on how to

cast their vote by mail. We are appreciative of their time and efforts throughout this

extended campaign!"