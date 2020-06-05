Starr Gazer

MAY

Aries: Ram,you’ve had plenty of time to develop your creative gifts, it’s time to share them with the world, check out Lakewood Alive, they’re always looking for innovative souls.

Taurus: The Sun has moved into the Bull Pen’s home for the month of May, and love is your tool of choice, struggling with conflict, love always wins, give it a shot.

Gemini: Mercury & Venus are visiting the Twins this month, & it’s all about integrity…tell the truth, even to you, quit denying what you know in your heart, an old flame may show up.

Cancer: Listen with those elephant ears of your Crab, we all know you love to talk, but it’s time to shut the jaw & open the ears, you’d be surprised at what you may be missing.

Leo: The Lion is one of the most generous of the Zodiac, it’s time to offer your love, who in that Jungle of yours could use a little kindness, what about your Momma?

Virgo: You’re your own worst critic, take that lead foot of yours off the gas, & let up on yourself, it’s time to be gentle as a baby fawn.

Libra: The magic unicorn just knocked on your front door, it’s time to come out of hiding, go visit the shores of Lake Erie or the Metroparks, can’t decide, flip a coin.

Scorpio: OK, pull that stinger back in, it’s time to let go of the old story, nobody cares anymore, it’s time to forgive, & let bygones be bygones.

Sagittarius: The Centaur is known for taking risks, & the Universe is asking you to take a big risk right now, if you fail, you’re that much closer to success.

Capricorn: The Goat is usually the one who thinks things through & takes his time on making decisions…it’s time to play your hand, go for it.

Aquarian: Saturn is going Retrograde in Aquarius, it’s time for you to time travel backwards & see if there’s anyone you may have slighted, chances are you’ll know how to make it right.

Pisces: Mars is in the sign of the Fish, it’s time to not only act on those dreams of yours but to have the faith of a child, the ocean is yours.

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com