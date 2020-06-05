Starr Gazer
MAY
Aries: Ram,you’ve had plenty of time to develop your creative gifts, it’s time to share them with the world, check out Lakewood Alive, they’re always looking for innovative souls.
Taurus: The Sun has moved into the Bull Pen’s home for the month of May, and love is your tool of choice, struggling with conflict, love always wins, give it a shot.
Gemini: Mercury & Venus are visiting the Twins this month, & it’s all about integrity…tell the truth, even to you, quit denying what you know in your heart, an old flame may show up.
Cancer: Listen with those elephant ears of your Crab, we all know you love to talk, but it’s time to shut the jaw & open the ears, you’d be surprised at what you may be missing.
Leo: The Lion is one of the most generous of the Zodiac, it’s time to offer your love, who in that Jungle of yours could use a little kindness, what about your Momma?
Virgo: You’re your own worst critic, take that lead foot of yours off the gas, & let up on yourself, it’s time to be gentle as a baby fawn.
Libra: The magic unicorn just knocked on your front door, it’s time to come out of hiding, go visit the shores of Lake Erie or the Metroparks, can’t decide, flip a coin.
Scorpio: OK, pull that stinger back in, it’s time to let go of the old story, nobody cares anymore, it’s time to forgive, & let bygones be bygones.
Sagittarius: The Centaur is known for taking risks, & the Universe is asking you to take a big risk right now, if you fail, you’re that much closer to success.
Capricorn: The Goat is usually the one who thinks things through & takes his time on making decisions…it’s time to play your hand, go for it.
Aquarian: Saturn is going Retrograde in Aquarius, it’s time for you to time travel backwards & see if there’s anyone you may have slighted, chances are you’ll know how to make it right.
Pisces: Mars is in the sign of the Fish, it’s time to not only act on those dreams of yours but to have the faith of a child, the ocean is yours.
Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.