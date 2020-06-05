LakewoodAlive to Host “Knowing Your Home: How to Contract a Repair” Virtual Workshop on May 14

We’re known as the “City of Beautiful Homes,” yet as many residents have discovered, maintaining our renowned-yet-aging housing stock requires more than some basic elbow grease on the part of homeowners.

LakewoodAlive will host Knowing Your Home: How to Contract a Repair on Thursday, May 14, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. as a virtual workshop. The fifth workshop of 2020 for this popular home maintenance educational series will focus on the process of working with a home repair/improvement contractor.

Led by Allison Urbanek, LakewoodAlive’s Housing & Internal Operations Director, this free workshop will cover the basics of understanding your repair, including navigating the process of obtaining estimates, scheduling the job and ensuring the project is completed properly in a timely manner.

The goal of this presentation is to help remove the guesswork from the daunting task of home repair and improvement projects. When your project is done correctly the first time, you save precious time, money and sanity.

To reserve your free spot for our “Knowing Your Home: How to Contract a Repair” virtual workshop, visit tiny.cc/ContractARepair or call 216-521-0655.

Now in its seventh year, LakewoodAlive’s “Knowing Your Home” series draws hundreds of attendees annually. Visit LakewoodAlive.org/KnowingYourHome to learn more. Our workshop series is generously supported by: City of Lakewood, Cleveland Lumber Company and First Federal Lakewood.

In lieu of charging for these events, we are asking participants to consider making a donation to LakewoodAlive or Lakewood Community Services Center. We appreciate your support.