GV Art + Design Is Utilizing Its Unique Creative & Artistic Abilities In The Effort To Support Local Front-Line Professionals During The COVID-19 Pandemic

GV Art + Design is utilizing its unique creative and artistic abilities in the effort to support local front-line professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently we teamed up with both University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic with the launch of our “Heroes” t-shirt with 50% of the proceeds benefiting each health system’s Caregiver Funds which support their healthcare professionals currently working on the front-lines.

https://gvartwork.com/products/there-is-a-hero-in-all-of-us-t-shirt



Last month GV Art + Design released our “Overcome Together” t-shirt which also includes a portion of proceeds being donated to The Greater Cleveland Rapid Relief Fund which was set up to deploy resources to nonprofit organizations serving on the front-lines of the pandemic in our region.

https://gvartwork.com/products/overcome-together-t-shirt



We feel very blessed to be in a position to give back to a community that has done so much to support our business over the last several years,” explained the Vlosich family. “These are tough times for everyone and we just want to do our part in showing appreciation for those who are on the front-lines fighting this pandemic.” Both t-shirts are currently available for purchase on GV Art + Design’s website at https://gvartwork.com/.



While you are shopping to support these local organizations make sure you don’t miss the chance to see GV Art + Design’s “One-of-a-Kind” Etch A Sketch artwork which has been featured on numerous national TV programs such as Oprah, David Letterman, The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Fox Sports, PTI and more plus world wide newspapers and magazines.

George's Etch a Sketch art has been signed by dozens of Hall of Fame Athletes, including Ali, Jordan, Ripken, Jim Brown and star celebrities such as Seinfeld, Will Smith and more. As a family we were invited to the White House, met President Clinton and Vice President Gore. George even spoke at the Kennedy Center talking about his art and Etch a Sketch artwork.



Check out the video of George’s newest Etch a Sketch on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVLBHvwxWTY A 20 hour Etch a Sketch made into a 2 minute time lapse featuring Michael Jordan showcasing “The Last Dance” currently airing on ESPN for the next five weeks, Sundays at 9 pm. Also check out the two latest Cleveland shirts to go with the Bulls special.

https://gvartwork.com/products/cleveland-space-land-t-shirt

https://gvartwork.com/products/copy-of-cleveland-script-icons-charcoal-t-shirt



Something exciting for our Lakewood supporters, GV Art will also be relaunching this limited edition LKWD t-shirt, in partnership with the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce and First Federal Of Lakewood. A portion of the proceeds will go to support Lakewood's small business community. https://gvartwork.com/collections/mens-apparel/products/lakewood-ohio-t-shirt-1



Thank you Cleveland, for all your loyalty to our brand and the entire West side.

Stay safe!

The GV Art family.

George Vlosich is the co-owner of GV Art+Design a Lakewood-based creative boutique specializing in one-of-a-kind artwork and apparel.