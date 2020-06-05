Good Work Lakewood High Academic Challenge Team

Congratulations to the LHS Academic Challenge team of seniors Evan Bell, Aidan Bohac, and Tristan Rumsey for finishing as runners up in the Nordson Academic Challenge competition!

The Rangers finished second to Brunswick High School. Lakewood's team earlier in the season had won its episode versus Valley Forge and Garfield Heights high schools, earning the season's top score at the time. Way to go, Rangers!

The team is advised by LHS teachers Peter Petto and Bob Sedlak.