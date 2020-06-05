Cox Communications Extends Coronavirus Response Offer For Connect2Compete With Free Service For Students Until July 15 Nationwide

Recognizing that students will remain home to finish out the school year, Cox has extended free Connect2Compete service, the company’s low-cost internet offer for families with a K-12 student at home until July 15. Remote service support is also extended to ensure ease of implementation while students continue to learn at home during the Coronavirus pandemic. Customers that sign up between March 13 and May 15 are eligible for this offer and will receive free service until July 15.

“Distance learning is critical during this time and Cox wants to ensure digital equity so that all kids have the ability to learn and advance from home,” said Pat Esser, president and chief executive officer of Cox Communications. “By extending Connect2Compete to July 15, we keep kids connected to their studies through the end of the school year, and account for additional virtual learning that may be required into the summer.”

Cox temporarily doubled download speeds for its Connect2Compete customers from 25 to 50 Mbps in mid-March.This increase will also continue through July 15.

“The expansion of the Connect2Compete program into the summer recognizes the reality that our students will need months of continued support to recover academically. This is the latest example of how our students have benefitted from our partnership with Cox Communications,” said Cindy Marten, superintendent of San Diego Unified School District. “For years, Cox has helped deliver business-class internet speeds to our classrooms. That is why we turned to them for help during the current crisis. Once again, they have stepped up to help our students succeed.”

In addition to connectivity, many students need equipment to get their work done. Cox continues to partner with local, regional and national organizations including PCs for People and Computers to Kids San Diego, who provide discounted, refurbished laptops and accessories to families that qualify for the Connect2Compete program.

A summary of the latest enhancements to Cox’s Connect2Compete program include:

Limited time, free Connect2Compete service until July 15th for customers who apply by May 15th, $9.95 thereafter

Until July 15, 2020, Cox is providing phone and remote desktop support through Cox Complete Care at no charge to provide peace of mind and ease for technology needs

Easy referral for discounted, refurbished equipment through PCs for People

Increased internet download speeds from 25 to 50 Mbps through July 15

A Learn from Home toolkit for schools, including instructions on how to fast-track eligible students without internet access, can be found at cox.com/connect2compete

Cindy Marten added, “Ever since we made the decision to close schools on March 13, San Diego Unified has been focused on two things - finding ways to get our students back to learning and making sure those learning opportunities are open to all students. Cox Communications has made it possible for us to keep those commitments.”

Cox continues to explore partnerships with top educational development organizations to provide content for Connect2Compete families this summer to keep them engaged and ready for the next school year. New programs and content will be found soon on The Cox Digital Academy, an extension of the Connect2Compete program that better equips children and parents to maximize the power of those connections with online tools.

The Cox Connect2Compete program is available to families who:

have at least one child that is a K-12 student at home

participate in one of these government subsidies programs: The National School Lunch Program, SNAP, TANF or Public Housing

are not a current Cox Internet customer

There are no deposits or annual contracts with Connect2Compete, and self-installation with in-home Wi-Fi equipment is included at no additional charge.

Families can qualify for Connect2Compete by visiting www.cox.com/c2c.

For more information on Cox’s coronavirus relief efforts, visit cox.com.

