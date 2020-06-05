Community West Foundation Grants $100,000 to Cleveland Clinic COVID-19 Response Fund to Support Fairview Hospital Caregivers

Community West Foundation is issuing a $100,000 grant to the Cleveland Clinic COVID-19 Response Fund to help Fairview Hospital employees who are on the front lines of the pandemic. The grant will cover expenses like temporary housing for caregivers, many of whom are staying away from home to reduce exposure to their families, gift cards for meals, and comfort stations. Access to these self-care resources will support them as they care for current COVID-19 patients and prepare for any potential surge to come.

Formerly known as the Fairview/Lutheran Foundation, Community West has been supporting these Cleveland Clinic hospitals as well as many community non-profit agencies since 1997. “Many people don’t know about our deep history with Fairview and Lutheran Hospitals,” said Marty Uhle, President and CEO of Community West Foundation. “We are responding to COVID-19 emergency needs to support all of our partners during this crisis. Supporting Fairview Hospital is a no-brainer for us,” he said.

“The gift from the Community West Foundation is significant and meaningful to us. We are grateful for the foundation’s support of our Fairview Hospital caregivers at this time when our caregivers are giving so selflessly to our community,” commented Lara Kalafatis, Chair, Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute.

Since the pandemic struck, area non-profits are feeling the financial pressure that comes with increased demand, volunteer shortage and canceled fundraising events due to physical distancing requirements. In addition to establishing its own emergency response fund, Community West joined as a voting partner in the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund to make emergency grants available to area non-profits. They also joined a similar collaborative being led by the Community Foundation of Lorain County.

“We need to be responding to community needs during this crisis. As a funder, that means providing as many grants as we can, as quickly as we can. Joining these larger community efforts allows us to leverage the giving power of many funders,” Marty commented.

Under the guidance of the Board of Directors, Community West has grown its giving exponentially over the past 20 years. In 2019, the foundation distributed $7M in grants. Community West Foundation staff and Board of Directors are guided by the words in Matthew 25:40: “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

For more information, contact Community West Foundation at 440-360-7370 or visit communitywestfoundation.org