A Message From Superintendent Barnes

Hello Lakewood. I want to say thank you for showing your faith and support at the ballot.

Issue 28 is very important for the future of the Lakewood City Schools and you showed up and demonstrated your commitment to the continuation of the excellence in education that we intend to provide for our children.

My mother used to say that faith is like a muscle: the more you exercise the muscle, the stronger it gets. You exercised a tremendous amount of faith in the Lakewood City Schools. And I am personally thankful and grateful for that generosity.

With it comes an awesome responsibility to plan for the future of our students and we’re committed to that expectation.

Thank you.

One heartbeat. One Lakewood.