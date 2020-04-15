What To Do While You're At Home

There's a fun free app called "Spaceteam." You do need to be in the same room to play it, but it is a cooperative game where up to 4 people pilot a spaceship by responding to commands to work individual controls. It is a huge hoot to play and usually ends up being pretty loud.

The Root has free books for little kids under 5 that you can pick up when you get your carryout food and coffee from them. The books are from Dolly Parton's literacy cooperative and recently she has begun reading those books on You Tube as bedtime stories. (Dolly Parton is at the Root every day right now. See photo.) The "Goodnight with Dolly" episodes are streaming on Facebook and You Tube every Thursday at 7PM at Imagination Library, Dolly Parton and Dollywood channels.

On a more serious note, animal shelters are reporting that some people are turning in their pets because of their inability to feed them because of being out of work. If you have room in your life fand can take care of a pet, check with local shelters.

For families who love legos and have a lot of them, and if you have fond memories of building the Bat Cave or Harry Potter's Night Bus but you long ago put all your legos together in large bins, you can sort them out and build those things again, or any set you want. Lego building instructions are available online.