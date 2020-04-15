Staying Home

Hello!

I've been holding off boredom and keeping busy with what I usually do anyway - by being a mixed media collage artist. I also like to Zentangle and do Black-Out Poetry, which is easy to teach yourself how to do. Any kind of artwork is a great way to completely lose track of time. So, for all intents and purposes, I'm just a little old lady living in Lakewood and this is what I do all day. I'm a retired special events coordinator. My husband Jim works as a chef at the Federal Reserve Bank in Cleveland; as of right now - blessedly - he is still working. Enclosed is one of his chicken recipes that is so easy to prepare.



What we miss most is the Library. Especially all who work there. I miss seeing their smiling, helpful faces. We take advantage of the Rocky River Marina in our neighboring community and of course our entire Metro Park system, driving and walking there as much as possible.





Chicken Thighs---Catch-Up



Servings: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Start to Finish time: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Ketchup gives this chicken the flavor of a backyard cookout without the smoke and a drunk uncle.



1 cup Ketchup

½ cup Apple juice

1 Tablebspoon Kosher salt

2 teaspoons ground Cumin

1 teaspoon sweet Hungarian Paprika

3 lbs bone in Chicken thighs, skin on

1 onion cut into large chunks

2 ripe tomatoes, cut into wedges



Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Mix together ketchup, apple juice, salt, cumin and paprika in a large Dutch oven or any heavy pot.

Rinse chicken thighs and pat dry. Add the chicken, onions and tomatoes to the sauce and toss to coat

evenly. Cover and cook for 45 -55 minutes, until juices run clear from the chicken when cut from the thickest part.



