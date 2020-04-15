Physical Distancing Events Made To Stay Home For

Lakewood has a new Facebook group designed to share and learn about upcoming physical distancing events taking place in the city. The group www.facebook.com/groups/LakewoodPorchMusic was started on April 9th by the community members who initiated the March 31st Lakewood, OH City-Wide "Porch" Sing-Along, trying to find a way to tie future sing-alongs together and allow other pop-up porch music initiatives to get shared, created or supported as well. It is their hope to encourage the front porch music movement to become a normal staple in our town, even after social distancing has ended, and to provide something to engage in and look forward to while staying home and maintaining physical distancing and avoiding crowd gatherings.

Currently, the group features two Lakewood Porch Music related initiatives. The second round of the Q104 hosted, Lakewood "Porch" Sing-Along is a featured event of the group took place on Tuesday, April 14th. Additionally, a Porch Concert Series is listed, which encourages student musicians and vocalists to perform on their porches on April 9th, April 16th, and April 23rd, between 5 and 5:50 pm according to grade level. Please join the group to help support these movements and others to come. Thanks!

