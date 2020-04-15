Mayor's Corner

The coronavirus crisis continues and I recently recorded a video address for the City’s website to provide my perspective on how your city government and your community are adjusting. In case you missed it, I’d like to summarize that video address for you here.

First, and this can’t be said enough, my top priorities are safety and public health. Our goal with this crisis is to slow the spread of the virus. Every action we are taking is in service of those priorities and that goal.

I watch Governor DeWine’s press conferences daily with my team and I am encouraged by the progress we are making in Ohio. I also want you to know that Lakewood is managing this crisis well. We continue to deliver thousands of meals to our seniors. We continue to pick up your trash. We are making adjustments or total changes to our way of doing things--to our way of life. Governor DeWine said yesterday that we have reason to be optimistic and I agree with him. We’re making necessary changes. We’re physically distancing. But we’re doing it together.

As we’ve heard, the peak is still ahead of us. No one is certain when it’s going to hit Ohio or Lakewood, but we do know that we have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lakewood and there will be more. By sticking to the plan, we are protecting ourselves and giving anyone who catches this disease in the coming weeks access to the world-class health care we have in Northeast Ohio.

We know that we’re #InThisTogether. I challenge you, Lakewood-- Let’s DO this together. Let’s tackle this once-in-a-century challenge. Dr. Acton called on us to “double down on our commitment” and “fight this together.” Lakewood is the most densely populated community in Ohio. Nowhere else--not in Cleveland, not in Columbus or Cincinnati--is a community as tightly packed as we are here. This means we know how to live close to each other with respect.

We’ve got this, Lakewood. We’re ready. Let’s show the rest of Ohio how to win this fight.

Thank you and be well.