LHS Students Shine In Solo Porch Performances

Last week numerous Lakewood High School musicians stepped out of their cozy houses and onto their front porches in the middle of an frigid arctic blast and delivered musical therapy to friends and neighbors. To all the musicians and teachers that organized and prepared for these concerts—thank you! You represent the essence of public education and a core mission of the Lakewood City Schools. As we help students develop individual talents and skills, we recognize that the ultimate purpose of education is engaged, productive citizenship-- to make our nation and communities all the better. With these concerts, you succeeded on both counts, and then some. I attended a violin concert by Senior Emma Carson, who will be continuing her education at Case Western Reserve University, majoring in music education. (Her freshman sister Audrey was assisting her.) In these bleak times, today was great day.

This is quintessential Lakewood—we take care of each other in good times, and bad. Thank you LHS Students and Music teachers, and of course all the parents and citizens of Lakewood. Long live Lakewood.

More info from Lakewood City Schools:

Porch concerts began on Thursday, March 9 when LHS performing arts students stepped out between 5 and 5:30pm and played the LHS Alma Mater and then music of their choice.

This week, April 16th the students from Harding and Garfield will also step out on their porches in conjunction with LHS students. They will play the Alma Mater between 5:00 and 5:30 and then music of their choice.

Then the next Thursday, April 23 the elementary students will step out so that all students K-12 will be encouraged to step out on their porch, perform the Alma Mater and then perform whatever they wish to perform.

At this point the final concert is April 30, unless we close for longer. Music teachers and administrators from LHS will drive around to listen, honk and be an audience while maintaining proper social distancing. Lakewood City Schools