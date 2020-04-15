LakewoodAlive Announces New And Improved Pricing Model For The Lakewood Tool Box

Welcome to year two of The Lakewood Tool Box. It’s never been easier or more affordable to rent the tools you need for completing essential repairs to ensure we live in healthy and safe homes.

LakewoodAlive announces a new pricing model whereby Lakewood Tool Box members will no longer be charged fees on a per-tool basis when renting from its ever-growing tool lending library, which consists of 60+ items ranging from standard hand tools to equipment for larger projects.

Annual Tool Box membership – open to all Lakewood residents, tenants and landlords – remains priced at $30 per resident/tenant and $75 per landlord. Special pricing is available for low-to-moderate income residents. A refundable deposit will be required for tool rental, but will be refunded to the customer upon the return of all rented items in good, clean working order.

The Lakewood Tool Box is currently open by appointment only to ensure health and safety during the COVID-19 crisis. Appointments can be made by contacting Matt Clark at 216-712-6674 or mclark@lakewoodalive.org. Both Tool Box members and non-members are also welcome to contact Matt with questions regarding their projects.

“We’ve heard your feedback, and we’re making The Lakewood Tool Box even more accessible for our community. Now members can borrow tools with zero additional fees,” said Allison Urbanek, LakewoodAlive’s Housing & Internal Operations Director. “We take pride in offering a program affording community members the opportunity to rent tools, while also enabling us to better assist low-to-moderate income residents with their home repairs. Ultimately, our goal is to ensure all Lakewood residents live in healthy and safe homes.”

In addition to being affordable, membership in The Lakewood Tool Box is also easy for Lakewood residents to obtain. Membership can be completed online or by contacting Matt Clark. Proof of Lakewood residency is required through a valid driver’s license and utility bills.

Housed in a shipping container accessible from the East Lot of the Screw Factory (13000 Athens Avenue) near the intersection of Athens and Halstead Avenues, The Lakewood Tool Box provides home improvement and repair tools for members of the community. This program helps residents to make health, safety and cosmetic improvements, not only making their residence a safer place to call home, but helping to maintain or improve their housing value, which benefits both the resident and the entire neighborhood.

For more information regarding the Lakewood Tool Box, visit LakewoodAlive.org/ToolBox or contact Matt Clark at 216-712-6674.