Lakewood Kiwanis Says Thank You.

Thank you, thank you to all the pizza lovers in Lakewood who came to the Lakewood Kiwanis Pizza Bake-off on a snowy February night at Lakewood High School. And a big shout out to all of our vendors for keeping the pizza and ice cream smoothly flowing all night. What a great event for our community. The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood wants to thank everyone for helping with the success of this event. Our attendance for pizza lovers was over 600 and we had 10 of the best pizza shops to work with and participate. You voted for the following categories:

Participated:

Georgio's Oven Fresh Pizza

Peppers Italian Restaurant

Nunzio's Pizzeria

Papa John's

Toni's

Tomori's

Kamm’s Ice Cream

Italian Creations-Best Overall Pizza Winner

Angelo's-Pepperoni Pizza Winner

Papa Nick's-Specialty Pizza Winner

Donatos-Corporate Pizza Winner



All proceeds will be used locally to support the children of Lakewood, with a portion going for bike safety helmets this year, supporting Ohio District Kiwanis First Family Project.

Lakewood Kiwanis is the leading service organization in Lakewood celebrating 99 years of service in the community. Through our Lakewood schools with Key Club at Lakewood High, Builders Club at Harding, and K Kids at Grant, Horace Mann, Family Life Before & After Care at Harrison and Emerson. The club also awards 8 scholarships at $10,000 each annually to Lakewood resident high school seniors.

#KidsNeedKiwanis