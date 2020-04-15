Lakewood Chalk Your Walk Inspires Residents To Express Hope

As one of Ohio’s most walkable cities, Lakewood offers 180+ miles of sidewalks. Recently, Lakewood residents chalked many of them to show we are in this together.

LakewoodAlive hosted its Lakewood Chalk Your Walk (https://www.facebook.com/events/3125194060845395/) community solidarity initiative during the weekend of April 3-5. Community members were encouraged to take advantage of beautiful spring weather to break out sidewalk chalk and head outside to add chalk art to their driveway, apartment balcony or the sidewalk in front of their residence.

Chalk messages of hope, inspiration and humor were spotted on sidewalks throughout Lakewood, offering a ray of hope as we all navigate this difficult time. LakewoodAlive featured chalk art submissions on its social media pages using hashtag “#LakewoodChalkYourWalk.”

LakewoodAlive thanks the many community members who participated in Lakewood Chalk Your Walk. For more information regarding our ongoing efforts to assist our community through this crisis, please visit LakewoodAlive.org.

Matt Bixenstine is the Marketing & Development Manager for LakewoodAlive. He enjoys all things Lakewood, especially walking his basset hound through Madison Park.