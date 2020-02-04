West Shore Students Tops In Culinary Contest

West Shore Career-Tech Culinary Arts students were stars at the recent Family, Careers, Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) regional competition in Columbus on February 29. Students who competed all won gold medals for their creations except for one student who won a silver. The students worked many additional hours after school to perfect their recipes. Below are the students honored:

Culinary Junior Team: Gold Medal

Alexis Frost

Madison Lacquement

Katie Milczewski

Pastry Tray Senior: Gold Medal

Emma Nagy

Pastry Tray Junior: Gold Medal

Paige Murrin

Pastry Cake Senior: Gold Medal

Madison Zoller

Pastry Cake Junior: Silver Medal

Destiny Ayala