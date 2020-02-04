West Shore Students Tops In Culinary Contest
West Shore Career-Tech Culinary Arts students were stars at the recent Family, Careers, Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) regional competition in Columbus on February 29. Students who competed all won gold medals for their creations except for one student who won a silver. The students worked many additional hours after school to perfect their recipes. Below are the students honored:
Culinary Junior Team: Gold Medal
Alexis Frost
Madison Lacquement
Katie Milczewski
Pastry Tray Senior: Gold Medal
Emma Nagy
Pastry Tray Junior: Gold Medal
Paige Murrin
Pastry Cake Senior: Gold Medal
Madison Zoller
Pastry Cake Junior: Silver Medal
Destiny Ayala
Volume 16, Issue 6, Posted 11:01 AM, 04.02.2020