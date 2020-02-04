The Root Is Delivering, Has Free Books For Kids

The Root cafe remains open for take out as an essential business during this time of care and necessary limitations.



It’s important to keep yourself healthy with herbal teas, fresh organic vegetables & exercise.

We are following guidelines to increase sanitation and reduce risk of exposure. Please help us in our mission to practice safe public health:

Here is how you can help when picking up your food and drinks.



We are allowing up to three customers in at a time.

Please give 6 ft distance of other customers and employees.

Please minimize touch points when in the cafe.

Please do not come in if you are ill or have symptoms.

You can call in your take out order so there is no need to wait in the cafe.

You can walk to the Root for take out, and as of the first week of April, call for delivery. Look for us on Uber Eats and Grub Hub!

Also the Root Cafe is working with the Literacy Cooperative to provide free books for kids under the age of five. When you come in to pick up your order, check the table in front for free books.You can also sign up through their website to receive a free book each month to be sent to your home from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. https://www.literacycooperative.org



Let us know what you are doing to keep your vibes high during this difficult time.