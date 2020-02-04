Stuff For Kids: What To Do At Home

There's a free app called "House Party." It works with Android or Apple, works with Mac Book or a chrome book. With it you can Facetime your friends, up to eight on one call, and you can all see (and hear) each other. It comes with games you can play that are on the screen, but still allow you to see the other players. There's one called "Quick Draw," which is a game like Pictionary where you get a prompt to draw and the other player try to guess what it is and it's timed. Another game is called "Chips and Guac" which is a word association game like "Apples to Apples." There's a trivia game with a bunch of different categories. It allows you to go off the call and do other things and come back to it. You can turn the microphone on and off. You can wave to people on the member screen and then they'll get a notification that you're looking for them without having to call. Its a good way for everyone to hang out together even though we're all in different places.

"Color Our Collections" is a link that takes you the homepage of hundreds of museums of all kinds that have turned their exhibits into coloring pages. Everything from the library of Hungarian Agriculture the Denver Museum of Western Art to the Harley Davidson Archives. http://library.nyam.org/colorourcollections/

For those who enjoy Mindcraft, this is a link to a project to map the entire world in Minecraft, "The Earth in Minecraft, 1 to 1 scale for the first time": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_bW3ab8YAk&feature=youtu.be

Try this word search. This one was inspired by The Root. Here's the word list:

Adam’s Egg

Cafe Mocha

Cheddar Bake

Coffee

Damn Good Egg

Freshy

Fun Guy

Hoffman’s Bicycle

Hummus

I Am The Eggman

Square Root

Sunburst Salad

Zoodles

Make your own, based on something that has to do with Lakewood, and send it in. or create another kind of puzzle and win a gift certificate to a Lakewood restaurant.