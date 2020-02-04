Starr Gazer

APRIL

Aries: The Ram likes to lead the race, except there’s nobody following you, you’re a solo act, go home, you still win

Taurus: For once, I’m not going to tell the Bull to come out of the Bull Pen, there’s nobody at the Ballpark, go home

Gemini: Wherever the Twins go you’re the life of the party, not today; take your Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde act & go home

Cancer: The Crab, known homebody, loves to cook up a storm…except they’re throwing you the groceries from the curb

Leo: Leo, you’re King of the Jungle and when you roar everyone listens, except where have all the animals gone?

Virgo: Nobody likes to clean, organize & sanitize like a Virgo, your home is so clean, but nobody to show it off too

Libra: Libra has the most difficult time deciding of the entire Zodiac, good news, I’m going to help you, “stay home”

Scorpio: The Scorpion plays this role better than anyone, it loves the dark of night, deep in his cave, just don’t eat any bat soup

Sagittarius: The Centaur, adventurer of the Zodiac loves the outdoors, it’s a good time for you to go to Wyoming, they’re definitely 6-feet apart out there

Capricorn: The Goat, is the work-alcoholic of the Zodiac, good thing you also have a home office, you’re loving this time

Aquarian: Aquarians our out-of-the-box thinkers,you’ve actually figured out how to be intimate while being 6-feet apart, Bravo

Pisces: The Fish isused to traveling in schools, looks like you’re going to put on your Male Betta outfit if you want to survive this one

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com