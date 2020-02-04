Starr Gazer
APRIL
Aries: The Ram likes to lead the race, except there’s nobody following you, you’re a solo act, go home, you still win
Taurus: For once, I’m not going to tell the Bull to come out of the Bull Pen, there’s nobody at the Ballpark, go home
Gemini: Wherever the Twins go you’re the life of the party, not today; take your Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde act & go home
Cancer: The Crab, known homebody, loves to cook up a storm…except they’re throwing you the groceries from the curb
Leo: Leo, you’re King of the Jungle and when you roar everyone listens, except where have all the animals gone?
Virgo: Nobody likes to clean, organize & sanitize like a Virgo, your home is so clean, but nobody to show it off too
Libra: Libra has the most difficult time deciding of the entire Zodiac, good news, I’m going to help you, “stay home”
Scorpio: The Scorpion plays this role better than anyone, it loves the dark of night, deep in his cave, just don’t eat any bat soup
Sagittarius: The Centaur, adventurer of the Zodiac loves the outdoors, it’s a good time for you to go to Wyoming, they’re definitely 6-feet apart out there
Capricorn: The Goat, is the work-alcoholic of the Zodiac, good thing you also have a home office, you’re loving this time
Aquarian: Aquarians our out-of-the-box thinkers,you’ve actually figured out how to be intimate while being 6-feet apart, Bravo
Pisces: The Fish isused to traveling in schools, looks like you’re going to put on your Male Betta outfit if you want to survive this one
Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.