School Closure Extended

Dear Families,

Today, Gov. Mike DeWine extended school closures statewide through May 1, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. He indicated that he would assess what might happen after May 1 closer to that date and will not rule out closing schools for the rest of the academic year.

This prolonged closure through April means that we will all have to settle into a remote learning routine for the next month. This is new for all of us. Our teachers are learning to teach in new ways just as our students are adjusting to a new kind of learning. We must be adaptable, flexible, and be patient with each other!

We will continue to keep you posted as District leaders begin to address what this longer closure means for students and our school building communities.

Stay safe, stay healthy!

Lakewood City Schools