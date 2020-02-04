Rotary Recognizes 15 Outstanding West Shore Career-Tech Students

West Shore Career-Technical District Outstanding Student Award recipients were honored by the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River at its noon luncheon on March 9 at the Don Umerley Civic Center.

The 15 students, top performers in their Career-Technical programs, were chosen for their exemplary accomplishments in the classroom, school activities, clubs, athletics and service in the community. Each student exemplifies traits of leadership, dedication, responsibility, caring, community involvement, and initiative.

“We are so proud of the Career-Technical Rotary Outstanding Students--they represent the finest West Shore has to offer and we have some amazing students! When young people develop valuable skills, make connections and build a network while they are in high school--they have an inside track to a successful career. These students are prepared for the real world and have made the most of their high school/career-technical experiences,” remarked Bill DiMascio, West Shore Career-Technical District educational coordinator.

School administrators, parents, and guests were among those in attendance. According to Rotarian Nancy Ralls, West Shore Career-Technical District career development coordinator, this is the 22nd year the club has honored Outstanding Student Award winners.

The Rotary club will present each student with a check and a plaque to honor their achievements at West Shore’s annual Career Passport and Student Recognition Assembly on May 14. Each award recipient is automatically nominated to receive the “Career-Technical Student of the Year Award” which will be announced at West Shore’s Career Passport and Student Recognition Assembly.

West Shore districts are Bay Village, Lakewood, Rocky River and Westlake. This year West Shore is serving 480 students in its workforce development programs.

The 2019-20 Outstanding Student Award recipients are: Spencer Werner, automotive technology; Mackenzie Davis, business management; Luke O’Toole, community-based training at GFS; Dominic Plzak, community-based training at the Marriott; Matt Hepworth, community-based training at Rae Ann; Eric Theis, construction trades; Maddy Zoller, culinary arts; Olivia Vuyancih, early childhood education; Adam Musleh, electronic technology; Kim Banak, health careers technology; Connor Starowesky, Media Art & Design; Katie Mathaios, medical office management; Keegan Cech, networking/Cisco; Aidan Bohac, engineering/Project Lead the Way; and Lillian Bacon, theatre arts.