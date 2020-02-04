Restaurants At Your Fingertips

Lakewood resident Sara Sherepita knows restaurants, with a background as a chef and a sales manager at Haserot, she knows restaurants from the inside out. When the order came down from Governor DeWine closing all in-restaurant dining, she and fellow restaurant cheerleader Brad McLaughlin got busy putting a website together to bring restaurants and Greater Clevelanders together.

The Cleveland Restaurant Takeout Facebook Group supports restaurants and those who like to eat.

As the Facebook description makes clear: "Amidst the current crisis among the Cleveland restaurant and bar community, this is a place where any business can post what they are doing for carry-out and delivery." Posts decribing delivery deals and not to be missed specials and amazing looking food ready and waiting to be ordered is what makes this site a place to visit more than once a day.

The recommendations page contains a comprehensive list of restaurants complete with websites and menus. If a restaurant has had no previous experience in creating an online presence, Sherepita tracks them down and helps get them set up. She explains, "I heard from a server from The Place to Be who said, 'We've been around for 40 years and we don't have a website.' I said, 'Okay, what are your hours?' Maybe the owners are older and have never felt the need for a website until now. "We are lucky that this is happening to us at a time when we can all be connected like this." Check it out at https://www.facebook.com/groups/202686744330195/