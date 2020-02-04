One Mother Asks... Letting Your Kids Hang Out? WTF!

“So have been trying to figure out a way to post this and not come off like a major bitch. It just isn't possible. So, my apologies if you read this, it may not be directed at you. And this is also a vague post. But, if you take offense at this, I am ok with it because you are the offender.

I just had to have a 20 minute conversation with my very upset teenage son about why he can't go to his friend's house when all of his friends are hanging out. He listed way too many kids that have been hanging out at their friends' houses, and walking around the city. I am pissed off. What in the world is wrong with you for letting your kids hang out right now?! Now, I'm the bad guy. What is the point of all of us going through all of this, when people are letting their kids hang out right now?! This will never end if we allow this to happen.

If you are a parent of one one of these kids, and are friends with me, and are offended by this, fine. Unfriend me. I am seriously so angry right now.

Our daughter will be in serious trouble if she gets this. Who knows, we all could be. I know I don't have to explain myself, but I know we all have nothing else going on except for social media right now. So if you are reading this, and you're an idiot parent, and have no backbone to say no to your teenager, good f-ing luck. Sorry you can't say no, and it's easier for you to just let them do whatever they want. Trust me, I know how hard it is. Now I am put in the situation AGAIN because of lazy parents with no parenting ability whatsoever.

And guess what?! We are having fun over here. I am enjoying the time with my family. Yes, it can be hard and stressful...if you throw anyone in house together for a couple months and tell them they can't leave there will be fights and people will get annoyed. But learn how to work through it. That is also a valuable skill we can teach everyone. How to work through these hard and uncomfortable times. Because life can be hard. I think we are living in a hard time now?! Right?!

Ok, I feel better. I really needed to get that off my chest.



