Mayor's Corner

Dear Residents:

Safety and public health are my top priorities. Since the first confirmed cases in Cuyahoga County were announced on March 9th, the City of Lakewood has adopted all recommended protocols and followed all guidance from our public health leaders at the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the Governor’s Office, and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

Safety and Public Health

The City’s Fire Department and Police Department are award-winning preparedness experts and have taken necessary precautions to ensure that the safety of residents is protected without compromising the ability for the staff of each department to protect its ranks from infection or quarantine.

Taking Action

I have convened a coronavirus task force who meet daily. We have been communicating to staff, partner organizations, and the community at-large about the goals for emerging from this crisis, the steps the City is taking, and the impact those steps will have on City operations. With these partners, our goal is slowing the spread of the virus, so our health care system is not overburdened.

Slow the Spread

The City has closed public access to City facilities, canceled or postponed non-essential meetings, instituted livestream public meetings where practical and appropriate, enforced federal and state mandates for closure of bars, restaurants, and other relevant businesses, and required all non-essential staff to work remotely. All staff have been informed of coronavirus protocol and advised to notify a manager and stay home if they are sick or have a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees.

What Can You do?

As a reminder, the City asks that residents take common-sense precautions such as:

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water every two hours, and always for at least 20 seconds each time.

Practice social distancing (stay at least six feet away from people whenever possible).

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

More Information

Please visit www.onelakewood.com/coronavirus and follow us on Facebook and Twitter for further updates and alerts. Additionally, you can find more information at the following links:

Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Ohio Department of Health: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov

Cuyahoga County Board of Health: www.ccbh.net/coronavirus

Stay Current

The City of Lakewood has established a phone number featuring a recording of regular updates. Call 216-227-3240 to hear the latest coronavirus/COVID-19 news from the City. You can also register for Cuyahoga County’s ReadyNotify notification system, used by the City of Lakewood for public alerts https://ready.cuyahogacounty.us/en-US/ReadyNotify.aspx. The Ohio Department of Health has also set up a call center to answer questions regarding the Coronavirus. The call center is open seven days a week, from 9am to 8pm and can be reached at 1-833-427-5634. In addition, Cuyahoga County has established a Coronavirus hotline. Individuals can call 1-855-711-3035 with questions about the Coronavirus.

We will get through this together. Lakewood has always thrived because of its strong network of community bonds. We now have a chance to show communities far and wide why Lakewood is such an admirable place to call home.

Sincerely,

Meghan F. George

(This letter was sent out to all Lakewood residents this week.)