LakewoodAlive’s Paint Lakewood Program Kicks Off 2020 Season

Looking to add a splash of color to your home’s exterior? A fresh paint job may be more affordable than you think.

LakewoodAlive’s Housing Outreach Program announces the return of its Paint Lakewood Program for the 2020 season. The Paint Lakewood Program’s primary goal involves revitalizing Lakewood’s neighborhoods, while reducing lead hazards and educating residents on lead safety issues.

This innovative program is designed to help make it more affordable for qualified Lakewood homeowners and residents to beautify their homes through exterior whole-home painting, ultimately making their homes safe for their families and the community.

Paint Lakewood will provide a grant of up to $4,500 to qualified Lakewood homeowners and residents for exterior paint, supplies and professional labor costs to paint their home. The program has been designed to offer a grant on a sliding scale to help reduce the cost of an exterior paint job.

“We’re pleased to once again offer Lakewood homeowners and residents the opportunity to participate in our Paint Lakewood Program,” said Allison Urbanek, LakewoodAlive’s Housing & Internal Operations Director. “This program serves as an invaluable tool for helping low-to-moderate income residents to preserve their homes through affordable exterior painting.”

Qualified Paint Lakewood Program applicants must meet HUD-established income guidelines, and other restrictions do apply. For more information, visit LakewoodAlive.org/PaintLakewood or contact Alex Schreck, LakewoodAlive’s Staff Program Assistant, at 216-521-0655.

Matt Bixenstine is the Marketing & Development Manager for LakewoodAlive. He enjoys all things Lakewood, especially walking his basset hound through Madison Park.