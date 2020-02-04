LakewoodAlive Launches Webpage Devoted To Resources To Help Small Businesses During COVID-19 Crisis

LakewoodAlive announces the launch of a webpage (LakewoodAlive.org/COVID19) devoted to compiling resources for assisting Lakewood small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

This webpage is part of a collaborative effort with the City of Lakewood, Lakewood Chamber of Commerce and our private partners, including financial institutions, to demonstrate our commitment to helping small businesses citywide navigate this challenging situation. The page, which will be updated regularly, offers COVID-19 news, financial resources and other useful information for small businesses.

“During this time of crisis, supporting Lakewood’s vibrant small business community is more important than ever before,” said Ian Andrews, LakewoodAlive’s Executive Director. “Communication is essential in these difficult times. We are thankful to our partners for helping to make this webpage possible and hope it serves as a valuable resource for members of our small business community. We urge everyone to continue to support our small businesses in a safe manner during this difficult situation.”