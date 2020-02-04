LakewoodAlive Launches “Light The Lakewood Night” Community Solidarity Event

LakewoodAlive announces the launch of Light the Lakewood Night, a community solidarity initiative designed to convey optimism and togetherness during the COVID-19 crisis.

Lakewood residents are asked to participate by decorating their front porch or apartment balcony railing with string lights as a vibrant display of solidarity. Residents who do not have a front porch or who do not have string lights at their disposal at home can still participate by simply turning on an exterior light at dusk.

Participants are asked to share their decorated porch photos to the Light the Lakewood Night Facebook event, while including the hashtags “#LovingLakewood” and “#LighttheLakewoodNight.”

“Light the Lakewood Night represents a simple way for community members to demonstrate that we are in this together,” said Ian Andrews, LakewoodAlive’s Executive Director. “Lakewood has always been a community of front porches, and now’s a great time for us to put these porches to good use to offer fellow community members a sign of hope during challenging times.”

The launch of Light the Lakewood Night comes days after LakewoodAlive introduced a webpage (LakewoodAlive.org/COVID19) – in partnership with the City of Lakewood and Lakewood Chamber of Commerce – devoted to compiling resources for assisting Lakewood small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

For more information regarding LakewoodAlive’s ongoing efforts to assist our community through this crisis, please visit our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.